Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Down 15.8% in April

Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 34,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

GSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Global Ship Lease from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 223,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 23,595 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 130,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 47,088 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after buying an additional 96,480 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 148,826 shares during the period. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSL traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.09. 87,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,548. The company has a market cap of $79.00 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.68. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $67.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.26 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 15.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

