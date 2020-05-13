Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Shares Bought by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 202.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,270 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDIV. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 73,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period.

SDIV stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 288,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,950. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07.

