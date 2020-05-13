Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GAPFF) Given New $4.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GAPFF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 136.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gold Reserve from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Gold Reserve alerts:

Shares of GAPFF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 33,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,054. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51. Gold Reserve has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions. The Coalitions segment invests in Club Premier, a Mexican coalition loyalty program; and BIG Loyalty, AirAsia's loyalty program.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Reserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Reserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.