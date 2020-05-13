Goldcoin (GLC) Trading Down 11.9% This Week

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $367,678.44 and approximately $1,643.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00460966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00011625 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003455 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003105 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005437 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

