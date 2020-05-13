Golem Market Capitalization Hits $43.75 Million (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. In the last week, Golem has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Golem has a market capitalization of $43.75 million and approximately $7.14 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can now be bought for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, BitBay, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Golem Token Profile

Golem was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official website is golem.network.

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Tux Exchange, Zebpay, Livecoin, Ethfinex, Bithumb, HitBTC, Iquant, Upbit, Coinbe, CoinExchange, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Liqui, Braziliex, Poloniex, Binance, BitMart, Vebitcoin, WazirX, Bittrex, YoBit, ABCC, Tidex, Cryptopia, GOPAX, Mercatox, Koinex, OOOBTC, OKEx, Bitbns, Huobi, BigONE and BitBay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

