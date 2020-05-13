Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) will report $83.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.77 million. Golub Capital BDC reported sales of $42.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year sales of $328.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $283.40 million to $373.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $329.20 million, with estimates ranging from $265.82 million to $392.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $75.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08. Golub Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.33 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.72%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.94%.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg purchased 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $289,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 253,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 43,615 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,870,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $292,881,000 after buying an additional 403,046 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 73,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 17,194 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

