Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GOSS stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.48. 600,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,442. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $989.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.21. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

GOSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

