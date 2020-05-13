Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the April 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 539,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE GWB traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 651,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,252. The company has a market cap of $841.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.26. Great Western Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $36.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 107.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Great Western Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James started coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, Director Thomas Edward Henning acquired 2,000 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $51,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 48,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

