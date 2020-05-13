Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the April 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 592,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,251 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $40,630.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,257.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,101 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $32,565.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at $989,473.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,623,000 after acquiring an additional 116,927 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 997,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,340,000 after acquiring an additional 567,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after acquiring an additional 50,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth $15,794,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,622,000 after acquiring an additional 15,422 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GBX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,205. The company has a market cap of $515.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.67. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $35.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $623.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.64 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

GBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.