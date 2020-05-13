Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) received a €48.00 ($55.81) target price from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 26.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GLJ. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Grenke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Grenke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Grenke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on Grenke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Grenke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grenke has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €72.57 ($84.39).

Get Grenke alerts:

Shares of GLJ opened at €65.60 ($76.28) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €59.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €80.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.77. Grenke has a 52 week low of €40.50 ($47.09) and a 52 week high of €104.40 ($121.40).

Grenke Company Profile

Grenke AG engages in the leasing, banking, and factoring businesses in Germany and internationally. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, insurance, service, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, and telecommunication and copier equipment, as well as other IT products.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.