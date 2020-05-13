Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Gritstone Oncology alerts:

This table compares Gritstone Oncology and Cidara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology -2,397.90% -69.76% -52.35% Cidara Therapeutics N/A -101.19% -61.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gritstone Oncology and Cidara Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology $4.36 million 54.70 -$94.43 million ($2.81) -2.28 Cidara Therapeutics $20.92 million 6.33 -$41.09 million ($1.41) -2.30

Cidara Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Gritstone Oncology. Cidara Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gritstone Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Gritstone Oncology has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gritstone Oncology and Cidara Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cidara Therapeutics 1 0 6 0 2.71

Gritstone Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 165.63%. Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.21, indicating a potential upside of 91.03%. Given Gritstone Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Gritstone Oncology is more favorable than Cidara Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.6% of Gritstone Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of Gritstone Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology beats Cidara Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc., an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates. It is also developing antibody-drug conjugates for multidrug-resistant bacterial infections that directly kill pathogens and also direct a patient's immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal, or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.