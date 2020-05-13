Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Short Interest Update

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Grupo Televisa SAB stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,985,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $12.60.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.50). Grupo Televisa SAB had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Televisa SAB will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grupo Televisa SAB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Grupo Televisa SAB to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Televisa SAB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,382,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,076 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 290.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,157,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,639,000 after buying an additional 4,580,641 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 4,210,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,390,000 after buying an additional 67,826 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,336,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,141,000 after buying an additional 36,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,512,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

