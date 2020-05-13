Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) Given a €13.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) has been given a €13.50 ($15.70) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Independent Research set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €20.08 ($23.35).

HHFA opened at €13.00 ($15.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $954.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a fifty-two week low of €9.68 ($11.26) and a fifty-two week high of €25.38 ($29.51). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is €20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.99.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three terminals in Hamburg, and also a terminal in Odessa, Ukraine. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas with the Central and Eastern Europe hinterland; provides port and consultancy services; and builds and manages real estate properties.

