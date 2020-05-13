Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) & BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Financial Analysis

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) and BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hanmi Financial and BOK Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanmi Financial 7.56% 3.63% 0.37% BOK Financial 20.35% 9.30% 1.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hanmi Financial and BOK Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanmi Financial $274.32 million 0.94 $32.79 million $1.06 7.95 BOK Financial $2.23 billion 1.28 $500.76 million $7.16 5.66

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Hanmi Financial. BOK Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hanmi Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hanmi Financial and BOK Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanmi Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 BOK Financial 0 7 1 0 2.13

Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 155.04%. BOK Financial has a consensus price target of $78.13, indicating a potential upside of 92.66%. Given Hanmi Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Hanmi Financial is more favorable than BOK Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Hanmi Financial has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOK Financial has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Hanmi Financial pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BOK Financial pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hanmi Financial has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and BOK Financial has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of BOK Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Hanmi Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.7% of BOK Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BOK Financial beats Hanmi Financial on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate loans, including commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as international finance, and trade services and products comprising letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, the company offers consumer loans that include automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, home improvement loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, and credit cards; and small business administration loans for business purposes, which comprise owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing, as well as equipment lease financing. As of January 24, 2019, it operated a network of 39 full-service branches and 9 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. This segment also operates TransFund electronic funds network. The Consumer Banking segment provides lending and deposit services to small business customers through the retail branch network; and mortgage banking services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private banking, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, wholesale/retail sector, and energy sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other enhancements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; and residential mortgage, personal, and home equity loans. Further, the company provides automated teller machine (ATM), call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,426 TransFund ATM locations. BOK Financial Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

