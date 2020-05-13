Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Short Interest Update

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,270,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the April 15th total of 17,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, March 16th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.73.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz acquired 97,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $2,080,291.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.86. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $40.89.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

