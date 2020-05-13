Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Short Interest Up 20.4% in April

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the April 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 2.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HA opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $561.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $31.34.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. Hawaiian had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $559.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Hawaiian’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

