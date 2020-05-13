Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Short Interest Update

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the April 15th total of 167,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Haynes International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Haynes International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Haynes International alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Haynes International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Haynes International by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Haynes International by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 32,019 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Haynes International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haynes International during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAYN opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.44. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $111.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.01 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Haynes International will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.82%.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.