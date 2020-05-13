HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Short Interest Up 18.9% in April

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the April 15th total of 4,330,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NYSE HCA opened at $99.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $151.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.47.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $775,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 903.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

