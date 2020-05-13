H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Short Interest Up 19.8% in April

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the April 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $542.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.78. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $37.85.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Sawyer acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence C. Karlson acquired 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.31 per share, for a total transaction of $38,266.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 38,080 shares of company stock worth $417,368. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 315.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HEES. Bank of America downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.