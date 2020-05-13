Head to Head Contrast: Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) vs. Vapotherm (NASDAQ:VAPO)

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) and Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Avinger and Vapotherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avinger -213.01% -200.27% -72.78% Vapotherm -94.57% -109.58% -49.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avinger and Vapotherm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avinger $9.13 million 0.96 -$19.45 million ($3.18) -0.09 Vapotherm $48.10 million 12.40 -$51.06 million ($2.74) -10.22

Avinger has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vapotherm. Vapotherm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avinger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Avinger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of Vapotherm shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Avinger shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of Vapotherm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Avinger has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vapotherm has a beta of -1.71, meaning that its stock price is 271% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Avinger and Vapotherm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avinger 0 1 1 0 2.50 Vapotherm 0 0 3 0 3.00

Avinger currently has a consensus price target of $2.15, suggesting a potential upside of 622.45%. Vapotherm has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.71%. Given Avinger’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Avinger is more favorable than Vapotherm.

Summary

Vapotherm beats Avinger on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. The company's lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles, as well as the Ocelot family of catheters, which are designed to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. In addition, its first-generation chronic total occlusion (CTO)-crossing catheters, Wildcat, and Kittycat 2, which employs a proprietary design that uses a rotational spinning technique allowing the physician to switch between passive and active modes when navigating across a CTO. The company sells and markets its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. Avinger, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit and Q50 compressor; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces. The company sells its products to hospitals. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Exeter, New Hampshire.

