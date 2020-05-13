Head to Head Contrast: Carbon Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CRBO) and SandRidge Permian Trust (OTCMKTS:PER)

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) and Carbon Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CRBO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

SandRidge Permian Trust has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Natural Gas has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SandRidge Permian Trust and Carbon Natural Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Permian Trust $22.44 million 1.02 $17.29 million N/A N/A Carbon Natural Gas $116.63 million 0.20 $1.10 million N/A N/A

SandRidge Permian Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carbon Natural Gas.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Permian Trust and Carbon Natural Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Permian Trust 77.04% 15.70% 15.70% Carbon Natural Gas 7.97% 10.10% 2.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SandRidge Permian Trust and Carbon Natural Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Permian Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Carbon Natural Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Carbon Natural Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.7% of Carbon Natural Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SandRidge Permian Trust beats Carbon Natural Gas on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SandRidge Permian Trust

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Carbon Natural Gas

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2017, it owned working interests in 2,600 net wells and royalty interests located in Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 189,000 net developed acres and approximately 222,400 net undeveloped acres located in the Appalachian basin. The company also owned working interests in 29 net coalbed methane wells in the Illinois Basin; had a leasehold position in approximately 1,900 net developed acres and approximately 58,000 net undeveloped acres. In addition, it owned working interests in 200 net wells; and had leasehold positions in approximately 2,300 net developed acres, as well as approximately 8,000 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation is based in Denver, Colorado.

