Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the April 15th total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CEO Owen E. Kratz acquired 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 49,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLX. TheStreet cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

NYSE:HLX opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $348.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $181.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

