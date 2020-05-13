HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HENKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 101,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,201. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.07. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. HENKEL AG & CO/S had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that HENKEL AG & CO/S will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

