Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

NYSE:LIN traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,015. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $146.71 and a twelve month high of $227.85. The stock has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

In other news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franz Fehrenbach acquired 1,400 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.72 per share, for a total transaction of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares in the company, valued at $494,095.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.