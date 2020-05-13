Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of PACCAR worth $12,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,130,000. FMR LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,323,000 after buying an additional 1,709,740 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in PACCAR by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,345,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,897,000 after buying an additional 1,545,450 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,003,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,507,000 after buying an additional 508,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,917,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day moving average is $73.22. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $275,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,647.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 1,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $129,800.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,145.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,790 shares of company stock valued at $535,222 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PACCAR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PACCAR from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.44.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

