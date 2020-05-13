Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $8.10 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,459 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,275,416,000 after buying an additional 692,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,375,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,237,708,000 after purchasing an additional 236,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $504,354,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $160,368,000 after purchasing an additional 60,583 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $195,630,000 after purchasing an additional 335,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC traded down $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $164.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,030. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $219.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.79 and a 200-day moving average of $182.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Sunday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

