Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $8.79 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.74. 3,682,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,154,252. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.40 and its 200 day moving average is $107.88.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.32.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

