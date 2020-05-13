Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,530 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $152.74. 3,499,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,284,527. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

