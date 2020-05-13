Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,990 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,328,591,000 after purchasing an additional 779,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.05.

NYSE:CVX traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,209,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,906,476. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

