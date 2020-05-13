Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 2,483 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned 0.05% of Yum! Brands worth $11,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $307,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,221,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,093 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.44. 2,809,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.63. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

