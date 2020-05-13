High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Price Target Cut to $9.00

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
High Liner Foods Company Profile
High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, such as raw fillets and shellfishes; cooked shellfishes; and value-added products comprising sauced, glazed, breaded, and battered seafood products, as well as seafood entrées.
