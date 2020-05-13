High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Price Target Cut to $9.00

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets prepared and packaged frozen seafood products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, such as raw fillets and shellfishes; cooked shellfishes; and value-added products comprising sauced, glazed, breaded, and battered seafood products, as well as seafood entrées.

