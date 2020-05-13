Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Market Cap Reaches $4.21 Million

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $2,016.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. In the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.08 or 0.02040894 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00076696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00173377 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00040282 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token was first traded on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com.

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

