HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) Short Interest Update

HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 673,200 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the April 15th total of 562,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of HNI opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.10. HNI has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $42.90.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.51 million. HNI had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 3.83%. HNI’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $33,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HNI by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in HNI by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 98,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 42,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

