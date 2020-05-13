HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%.

HollyFrontier has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. HollyFrontier has a payout ratio of 177.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect HollyFrontier to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HFC stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,824,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,238. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.76. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HollyFrontier will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

HFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.18.

In other HollyFrontier news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III bought 10,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.