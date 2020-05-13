Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Position Boosted by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 128.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,718 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 2.1% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $43,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.92. 1,559,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,144,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.04.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

