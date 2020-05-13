Homeserve (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Homeserve (OTCMKTS:HMSVF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HMSVF has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered Homeserve from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Get Homeserve alerts:

OTCMKTS:HMSVF remained flat at $$14.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. Homeserve has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $17.29.

Homeserve Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Homeserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homeserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.