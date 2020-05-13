HOQU Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last week, HOQU has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One HOQU token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, IDEX and BitForex. HOQU has a market capitalization of $485,208.16 and $1.90 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HOQU alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.27 or 0.02074710 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00088352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00177640 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00040796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io.

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, HitBTC, IDEX, Cobinhood and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.