HorusPay Trading Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. In the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One HorusPay token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX. HorusPay has a market capitalization of $355,144.19 and $3.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.82 or 0.02041166 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00076727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00171473 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00040153 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000161 BTC.

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io.

HorusPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

