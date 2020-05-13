HSBC Reiterates “€4.00” Price Target for Air France KLM (EPA:AF)

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) has been given a €4.00 ($4.65) price objective by analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.44) target price on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.95 ($3.43) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €3.50 ($4.07) target price on Air France KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.57 ($7.64).

Shares of EPA:AF opened at €3.98 ($4.63) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €8.08. Air France KLM has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($17.03).

About Air France KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

