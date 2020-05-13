HyperCash 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.14 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. HyperCash has a total market cap of $45.11 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00011189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, EXX, Huobi and Bithumb.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011039 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.50 or 0.02074852 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00090053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00176869 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00041176 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000165 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,610,104 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Binance, Cryptopia, EXX, Huobi, ZB.COM, Bithumb, TOPBTC, Gate.io, Coinnest, OKEx, HitBTC, Allcoin and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

