IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Short Interest Update

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the April 15th total of 3,150,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $237.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.15. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $742,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $571,000. Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $564,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,792,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. Nomura raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $296.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Nomura Instinet cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $304.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.05.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

