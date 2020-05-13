ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank also reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ICICI Bank.

IBN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

NYSE:IBN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,790,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,433,061. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. ICICI Bank has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

