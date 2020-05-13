Iconiq Lab Token 1-Day Volume Tops $1,646.00 (ICNQ)

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Iconiq Lab Token has a total market capitalization of $753,782.84 and approximately $1,646.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconiq Lab Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002153 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Iconiq Lab Token has traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.27 or 0.02074710 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00088352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00177640 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00040796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Iconiq Lab Token Token Profile

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. The official website for Iconiq Lab Token is iconiqlab.com. The official message board for Iconiq Lab Token is medium.com/@iconiqlab.

Buying and Selling Iconiq Lab Token

Iconiq Lab Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconiq Lab Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconiq Lab Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

