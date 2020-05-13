Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the April 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ IPWR opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.95. Ideal Power has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ideal Power stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 1.92% of Ideal Power at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

