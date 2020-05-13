IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Announces Earnings Results

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:IDYA traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.13. 100,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,862. The firm has a market cap of $139.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.65 and a quick ratio of 14.65.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on IDYA shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.