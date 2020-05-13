Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) to post sales of $19.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.92 million. Identiv reported sales of $22.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year sales of $83.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.34 million to $85.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $92.13 million, with estimates ranging from $90.20 million to $95.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INVE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Identiv from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Identiv from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Identiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 81,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $183,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 152,697 shares of company stock worth $457,436. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVE. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 780.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Identiv in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 87,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 63,004 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 228.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 68,618 shares during the period. 34.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVE stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.06 million, a PE ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.32. Identiv has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

