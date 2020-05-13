Iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iliad in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iliad in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get Iliad alerts:

Iliad stock remained flat at $$147.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. Iliad has a fifty-two week low of $127.20 and a fifty-two week high of $147.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.51 and a 200-day moving average of $123.70.

Iliad Company Profile

Iliad SA provides retail telecommunication services in France. It offers its subscribers the Internet access solutions under the Free and Alice brands; telephony services; television services with 600 channels; and value added services comprising catch-up TV and video on demand, and video games, as well as subscription to pay-TV packages and channels consisting of Canal+, beIN Sports, etc.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Iliad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iliad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.