Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,431 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,739,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,884,971,000 after acquiring an additional 481,804 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,986,271 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,649,365,000 after acquiring an additional 78,667 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,468,093 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $818,732,000 after acquiring an additional 153,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,388,266 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $790,731,000 after acquiring an additional 64,830 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,840,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.88.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $323.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,131. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.46. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,968,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total value of $114,237.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,601.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,638 shares of company stock worth $6,492,732 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

