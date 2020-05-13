ImageCash Price Tops $0.0135 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. One ImageCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. ImageCash has a total market cap of $62,850.92 and $11,572.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ImageCash has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.60 or 0.02041765 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00076713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00173288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00040248 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 4,780,235 coins and its circulating supply is 4,661,235 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com.

Buying and Selling ImageCash

ImageCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

