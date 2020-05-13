Imperial Capital Lowers Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) Price Target to $192.00

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Imperial Capital from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MSGS. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $350.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday.

MSGS stock opened at $160.00 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.41 million. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth $437,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth $659,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth $397,000.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

